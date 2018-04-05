Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Receives $77.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market cap of $4,962.40, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 961.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

