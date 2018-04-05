Sasol (SSL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sasol earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.0430178400029 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sasol stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 214,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,168. Sasol has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,998.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

