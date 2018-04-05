Savara Inc (SVRA) Director Acquires $33,606.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Yuri Pikover purchased 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Savara by 136,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

