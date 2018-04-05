SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2,055.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000.

MDY opened at $341.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $305.45 and a 1-year high of $363.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.8614 dividend. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

