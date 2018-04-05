Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $17.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,074,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index makes up about 1.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 7,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 186,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

