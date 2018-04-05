63,856 Shares in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $108.21 and a twelve month high of $111.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.2079 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

