Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,000. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. makes up approximately 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop & Co. Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co. Investment Management LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. stock opened at $122.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a 12 month low of $101.80 and a 12 month high of $130.04.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

