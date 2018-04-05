NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF (NUAG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.83% of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAG. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NUAG opened at $23.78 on Thursday. NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

