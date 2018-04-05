ScanSource (SCSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 54,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $877.10, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 26.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

