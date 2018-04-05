equinet Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €14.30 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €14.30 ($17.65) price target by research analysts at equinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €15.10 ($18.64) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.14 ($18.69).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €12.43 ($15.34) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($20.67).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

