NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stake Lifted by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NK Lukoil PAO during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,548,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 294,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $69.42.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

