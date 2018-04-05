Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP lifted its position in Facebook by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 18,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453,499.56, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 14,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,664,149.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,420.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,230,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,479,074. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/schaper-benz-wise-investment-counsel-inc-wi-grows-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.