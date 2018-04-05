Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $7.77 Million Position in Schlumberger (SLB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89,665.02, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

