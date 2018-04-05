Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCHN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SCHN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.26, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

