Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

SCHN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. 367,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,944. The stock has a market cap of $869.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 325.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

