Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (SERE) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr stock opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Thursday. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr has a 12 month low of GBX 97.73 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.25 ($1.73).

About Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

