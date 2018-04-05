Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,292 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment (MITT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of AG Mortgage Investment worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AG Mortgage Investment news, CFO Brian C. Sigman purchased 7,200 shares of AG Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $123,048.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,965. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

MITT opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.84, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70. AG Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. AG Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About AG Mortgage Investment

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

