Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $50.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

