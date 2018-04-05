Friedenthal Financial Has $1.32 Million Position in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Schwab Strategic Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

