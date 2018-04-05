Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.35. 349,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,536.31, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.41. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Science Applications International by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/science-applications-international-saic-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.