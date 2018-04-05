Argonaut Gold (AR) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:AR traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.31. 64,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,198. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.76 and a 52 week high of C$2.92.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.17 million for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 13.15%.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is engaged in gold mining, mine development and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The Company’s segments are El Castillo, La Colorada, San Antonio, Magino, and Corporate and other. It owns the producing El Castillo mine, which is located approximately 100 kilometers north of the city of Durango and construction-stage San Agustin property, which is located approximately 10 kilometers from the El Castillo Mine; the producing La Colorada mine, which is located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora State, Mexico; the exploration-stage San Antonio property, which is located approximately 40 kilometers southeast from the port city of La Paz in the State of Baja California Sur, Mexico; the exploration-stage Magino property, which is located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Wawa in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and several other exploration-stage projects, which are located in North America.

