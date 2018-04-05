Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.30 Million Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $258,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4,741.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

