SCS Group (SCS) Announces Earnings Results

SCS Group (LON:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (3.70) (($0.05)) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of £160.67 million during the quarter. SCS Group had a return on equity of 82.00% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 205 ($2.88) on Thursday. SCS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127.13 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

In other SCS Group news, insider Paul Daccus sold 517,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.99), for a total value of £1,101,499.68 ($1,546,181.47).

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

