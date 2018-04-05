Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.15, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.65. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $175,615.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

