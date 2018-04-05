Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Resolute Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a $37.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of Resolute Energy stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $770.98, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the third quarter worth about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Resolute Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

