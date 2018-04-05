Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cann

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cann in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

The analysts wrote, “The PDUFA date for this approval was May 1, 2018; therefore, the approval is six weeks earlier than we had expected. Our outlook for Adcetris has it being launched in the frontline setting in 2019. However, based on the timing of this approval, we believe Adcetris could be launched in the frontline Hodgkin’s lymphoma setting before year- end 2018. Not only is the impact from a launch in this setting in the near-term not in our estimates, but it is also not in the company’s guidance. This could lead to an increase in estimates for H2 2018.””

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,046.04, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.84. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $290,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $936,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 4.9% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

