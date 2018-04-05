SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (SEAS) Shares Down 3.8%

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 611,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,987,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

The company has a market cap of $1,262.00, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Moloney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- acquired 409,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $5,996,837.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 561,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 22,754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after buying an additional 2,987,705 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 2,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,416,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 2,304,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 2,026.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 2,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $21,163,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

