SecretCoin (SCRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $134,517.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. SecretCoin has a market cap of $134,517.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SecretCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053000 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

