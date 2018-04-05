Secure Trust Bank (STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($37.20) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,750 ($24.56) to GBX 1,650 ($23.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,016.67 ($28.31).

LON:STB traded down GBX 20 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,940 ($27.23). The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($35.09).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 136.50 ($1.92) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). Secure Trust Bank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of £129.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a GBX 61 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $18.00.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

