SecureCoin Trading Up 7.4% This Week (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. SecureCoin has a market cap of $271,458.00 and $140.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SecureCoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066301 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 8,514,636 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SecureCoin is securechain.info.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SecureCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecureCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.