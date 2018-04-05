SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SecureWorks updated its Q1 guidance to (0.06-0.07) EPS and its FY19 guidance to (0.16-0.20) EPS.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,684. The company has a market capitalization of $647.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.90. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of SecureWorks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

