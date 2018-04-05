Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,212,227,000 after acquiring an additional 636,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $194,674.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/security-national-trust-co-reduces-stake-in-verizon-communications-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.