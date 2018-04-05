Segro (SGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $626.20

Segro (LON:SGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 626.20 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 616.40 ($8.65), with a volume of 2912950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616.40 ($8.65).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Segro from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 610 ($8.56) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.98) target price on shares of Segro in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.98) target price on shares of Segro in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Segro from GBX 560 ($7.86) to GBX 620 ($8.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Segro to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($8.00) to GBX 670 ($9.40) in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.17 ($8.59).

Segro (LON:SGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.60 ($0.28) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Segro had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 400.00%. The firm had revenue of £334.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Segro’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

About Segro

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

