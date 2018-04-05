SEI Investments (SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $1,581,634.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP N Jeffrey Klauder acquired 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $86,778.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 45,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,527.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,112. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $111,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. 134,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,927. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11,721.95, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $408.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

