Sempra Energy (SRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable Sempra Energy to provide emission-free power to customers. Over the next five years, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $24.8 billion. Such strong capital investment strategies have led the company to outperform its broader industry in last three months. Its recent Oncor buyout has added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable the company to provide emission-free power to its customers. As for renewables, Sempra Energy is focused on adding solar, wind and hydro assets to its portfolio. However, the company continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations and operational risks.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

NYSE SRE opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27,927.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,919,000 after buying an additional 475,879 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after buying an additional 1,474,282 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,398,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,278,000 after buying an additional 796,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,424,000 after buying an additional 85,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,662,000 after buying an additional 199,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

