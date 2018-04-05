Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,118.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

