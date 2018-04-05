Sempra Energy (SRE) VP Sells $433,529.88 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $433,529.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,655 shares in the company, valued at $291,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,927.36, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

