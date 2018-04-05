Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom Sells 5,000 Shares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $203,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 630,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,031. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,551.08, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,515,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Semtech by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 396,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Semtech by 296.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 372,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,317,000 after buying an additional 336,213 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

