Semtech (SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $68,640.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 203,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,551.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. Semtech has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

