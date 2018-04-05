Serabi Gold’s (SRB) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of SRB opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday. Serabi Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.17 ($0.09).

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and gold sales company and a provider of support and management services to its operating subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the evaluation and development of gold projects in Brazil. It is involved in the development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil and the operation of the Palito gold mine in the Tapajos region of Brazil.

