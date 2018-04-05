Quizam Media Corporation (QQ) Insider Sells C$11,760.00 in Stock

Quizam Media Corporation (CVE:QQ) insider Serge Beausoleil sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$11,760.00.

Serge Beausoleil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quizam Media alerts:

On Tuesday, March 13th, Serge Beausoleil sold 47,500 shares of Quizam Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$6,175.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Serge Beausoleil acquired 50,000 shares of Quizam Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

Shares of QQ opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. Quizam Media Corporation has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/serge-beausoleil-sells-147000-shares-of-quizam-media-corporation-qq-stock-updated.html.

Quizam Media Company Profile

Quizam Media Corporation produces media for streaming on the Internet in Canada and Europe. It produces and acquires content for both entertainment and corporate education. The company's entertainment content includes feature films, documentaries, and Web-episodes; and educational content comprises IT, graphic, and soft skill training.

Receive News & Ratings for Quizam Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quizam Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.