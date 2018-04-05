Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 2,869 Shares of Stock

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 2,869 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $86,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sergio Cadavid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Sergio Cadavid sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,754. Jabil has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,899.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 940,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after acquiring an additional 763,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jabil by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,725,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,036,000 after acquiring an additional 745,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,673,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,435,000 after acquiring an additional 616,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

