Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Service Co. International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5022308368436 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 1,074,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,585. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6,873.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $812.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $298.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $121,632.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

