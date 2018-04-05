SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,131,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,225,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 142,979 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $10,021,398.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,702,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 5,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $399,521.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,308.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,443,427 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.65 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $61,404.17, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

