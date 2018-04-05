Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lessened by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6,845.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

