SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $218.54 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $185.64 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,992.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $246.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

In related news, Director John M. Keane sold 1,800 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $389,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $899,831.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at $15,183,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

