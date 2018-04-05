Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $97.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.89 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $76.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $97.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.34 million to $455.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $583.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $560.77 million to $610.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Jefferies Group cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.04 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

SHAK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.63. 550,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,043. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,510.15, a P/E ratio of -520.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $4,379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,113.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $820,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,276 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,986 in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

