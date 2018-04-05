Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,202,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,228,000 after buying an additional 1,302,147 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 980,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,989,000 after buying an additional 307,324 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 734,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,104. The firm has a market cap of $119,082.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

