Shentel (SHEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shentel from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shentel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Shentel from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shentel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,730.97, a P/E ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Shentel has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Shentel had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4.16%. analysts anticipate that Shentel will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shentel news, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of Shentel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $367,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,885.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,070 shares of company stock worth $769,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shentel by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shentel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Shentel by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shentel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shentel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shentel

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

