Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenzhen Kingdee Software (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Shenzhen Kingdee Software alerts:

Shenzhen Kingdee Software stock traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The stock has a market cap of $2,950.35 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88. Shenzhen Kingdee Software has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $102.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shenzhen Kingdee Software (KGDEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/shenzhen-kingdee-software-kgdey-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenzhen Kingdee Software (KGDEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Kingdee Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Kingdee Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.